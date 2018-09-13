How will Uber’s latest rebrand tackle the company’s many issues?

Two years after its last rebrand, Uber has unveiled a new identity created with Wolff Olins. How does the new look reflect the changing priorities of Uber as a business as it matures, diversifies and faces increased pressure from regulators?

According to Wolff Olins, the new identity is a collaborative effort between it, Uber’s Brand Experience Team and Jeremy Mickel of the MCKL Type Foundry in Los Angeles. Wolff Olins’ website makes reference to the fact that Uber has moved on from just cars to offer many forms of transport and that its challenge was to reflect that as well as the fact that Uber’s highest areas of growth are outside the US.