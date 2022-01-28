Hospitality business Huch embraces “relaxed luxury” in its branding

There’s a pitched roof hiding, Fed-ex style, in this visual identity created by Christopher Doyle & Co for the company, which will offer a collection of luxury holiday cabins in Australia

The studio was briefed to name and brand Huch, which will offer a collection of cabins in the Australian countryside, all intended to reconnect visitors with nature and offer “relaxed luxury in the wilderness”.

Each space is designed to offer the comfort of a hotel room, but without creating a negative impact on the environment – something Christopher Doyle & Co wanted to reflect in the Huch identity.

The brand revolves around the Huch wordmark, which incorporates the form of a classic pitched-roof cabin inside the H – a shape that’s also used as a frame for photography.

This, paired with a sans serif typeface, and a colour palette of warm reds, sunny yellows, and foresty blues and greens creates a welcoming feeling to the branding.

The studio describes it as “a rich, nostalgic palette” chosen to evoke “traditional outdoor experiences”. Images of intrepid hikers, enamel mugs and campfires all add to the aesthetic, evoking the smell of woodsmoke and toasting marshmallows.

christopherdoyle.co; instagram.com/huch.house