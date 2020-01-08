The rebrand comes as the cult, sweet-toothed ‘experium’ opens its first flagship space in New York

Launched in 2016, the Museum of Ice Cream was founded with the simple mission to “connect people and create moments of joy through ice cream”, according to its co-founder and creative director, Maryellis Bunn.

Since then, it has gained a cult following in the US, welcoming over 1.5 million visitors to its pop-ups in LA, Miami, San Francisco and New York, along with a real-life ice cream range sold at Target.

The museum’s popularity has also earned the company behind it, Figure8, a reputation for experiential design that actually makes people want to get off their screens and engage with the real world.

Now, the self-titled ‘experium’ has opened its first permanent space in New York, featuring a three-storey slide, a hall of giant ice cream scoops, and its biggest sprinkle pool to date.

To coincide with the opening, New York-based agency The Working Assembly was commissioned to create a new visual identity for the museum.

Filled with poppy pinks and retro reds, the tasty new look will likely appeal to anyone who is fond of a bit of nostalgia, as well as providing plenty of Insta-fodder for the museum’s army of sweet-toothed visitors.

Find out more about the Museum of Ice Cream and book tickets here; theworkingassembly.com