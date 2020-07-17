Iceland is inviting the world to scream out its lockdown stress

A timely new campaign by M&C Saatchi is inviting people to set their screams free in the Icelandic wilderness

It’s a difficult time to be making advertising, with many brands unsure whether they should be going down the ‘now, more than ever’ route of earnestness, or tentatively finding some humour in the current situation.

M&C Saatchi have hit the nail on the head with its Let It Out! campaign, which plays on some of the familiar frustrations that lockdown introduced into our lives. We’ve all suppressed the rage induced by a terrible home haircut, or an especially tricky jigsaw puzzle, says the advert, so why not let it out in one, long, soothing scream?

These screams can be submitted via the Looks Like You Need Iceland website, which then releases them in remote locations across Iceland. It’s proved popular so far, with the page already filled with wails of frustration from all over the world, as well as a handy guide to making the most of your therapeutic scream.

Apparently, letting out a good long shout lights up the brain’s amygdala, which activates when under threat. According to the site, screaming then lets your amygdala release all of this pent up stress. As Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Promote Iceland says, “we are lucky enough to have vast open spaces and beautiful nature that is the perfect place to let out frustrations”.

It’s a clever approach to a tourism campaign, even at a time when most of us aren’t likely to set foot on a plane.

Credits:

Agency: M&C Saatchi

Art Director: Ieva Paulina

Director: Samuel & Gunnar

Writer: Camila Gurgel