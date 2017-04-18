Ideas and Where to Find Them – A Webinar

The creative process and how to unlock it

Creativity expert Claire Bridges, author and Founder of Now Go Create, and Patrick Burgoyne, Editor of Creative Review, conducted a webinar on April 13 to reveal the secrets of finding brilliant creative ideas to meet a commercial brief. This webinar discussed tools and techniques to create better work.

In this 1 hour session Claire Bridges spoke about:

  • How to tackle the prospect of a blank page 
  • How to brainstorm effectively in a group 
  • How to evaluate your own and others’ creative work

Watch the webinar here

