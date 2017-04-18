Ideas and Where to Find Them – A Webinar
The creative process and how to unlock it
Creativity expert Claire Bridges, author and Founder of Now Go Create, and Patrick Burgoyne, Editor of Creative Review, conducted a webinar on April 13 to reveal the secrets of finding brilliant creative ideas to meet a commercial brief. This webinar discussed tools and techniques to create better work.
In this 1 hour session Claire Bridges spoke about:
- How to tackle the prospect of a blank page
- How to brainstorm effectively in a group
- How to evaluate your own and others’ creative work