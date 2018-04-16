Ifs, Maybes & Coulds — the design industry post-Brexit
The creative industry views Brexit as a Bad Thing. But what if its resulting skills shortage prompts us finally to address a much older issue – the lack of access to a creative career for those without a privileged background?
As I write this, it has been 591 days since the EU referendum. There is a website, a reverse countdown, that tells me for certain that it’s been 591 days, 11 hours, 25 minutes and 32, 33, 34… seconds. It ticks over; there’s a sort of comfort in knowing absolutely that today’s number is more than yesterday’s, that tomorrow’s will be more still.
KEEP YOURSELF CREATIVE
This article is now only available to subscribers. You can join here.
Subscribe here
CR's premium content is now only available to subscribers. Join today for the sharpest opinion, analysis and advice on life in the creative industries. If you are already a print subscriber, find out how to access online content here.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk