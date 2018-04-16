The creative industry views Brexit as a Bad Thing. But what if its resulting skills shortage prompts us finally to address a much older issue – the lack of access to a creative career for those without a privileged background?

As I write this, it has been 591 days since the EU referendum. There is a website, a reverse countdown, that tells me for certain that it’s been 591 days, 11 hours, 25 minutes and 32, 33, 34… seconds. It ticks over; there’s a sort of comfort in knowing absolutely that today’s number is more than yesterday’s, that tomorrow’s will be more still.