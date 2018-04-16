Ifs, Maybes & Coulds — the design industry post-Brexit

The creative industry views Brexit as a Bad Thing. But what if its resulting skills shortage prompts us finally to address a much older issue – the lack of access to a creative career for those without a privileged background?

By

As I write this, it has been 591 days since the EU referendum. There is a website, a reverse countdown, that tells me for certain that it’s been 591 days, 11 hours, 25 minutes and 32, 33, 34… seconds. It ticks over; there’s a sort of comfort in knowing absolutely that today’s number is more than yesterday’s, that tomorrow’s will be more still.

The Humour issue

CR gets serious about being funny featuring
Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, Lisa McGee,
Naresh Ramchandani, David Kolbusz, Roz Chast,
Emily Oberman, Asterix, Stephen Collins,
Dominic Wilcox and the DLR

Buy here

Jobs

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

ACCOUNT MANAGER

London

JUNIOR DESIGNER

Berkshire

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

Make the most of CR