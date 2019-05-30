Ikea recreates lounges from The Simpsons, Friends and Stranger Things

Aimed at UAE customers, the latest fun-filled campaign from the furniture brand aims to show that its wares are “for real families”

Ikea Real Life Series, The Simpsons

Ever fancied popping a Duff on the couch with Homer? Or maybe having a night in with Rachel, Monica and the gang? Well, we’re one step closer thanks to Ikea—or at least, one step closer to being able to recreate their front rooms.

A new campaign by Publicis Spain for Ikea titled the Real Life Series brings the interiors behemoth’s products to life as part of domestic scenes from The Simpsons, Friends and Stranger Things.

Ikea Real Life Series, Friends

Aimed at the UAE market, the three ads were created to showcase furniture and homeware items available in the store, and the team then used 3D modelling software to edit and rearrange them into a hyper-realistic collage.

While the wonky sailing boat image behind Homer’s beloved couch doesn’t seem to be for sale, you can snap up an approximation of their circle-adorned rug (Lattjo, around £10.50). And it’s unlikely Monica Geller will be popping over any time soon, but you can take solace in a spiky pendant lamp that’s very similar to her’s indeed (Knappa, around £19). Children of the 80s will also surely feel a pang of nostalgia with the floral armchair that makes a cameo in the Stranger Things-themed room (Ektorp, just shy of £200).

Ikea Real Life Series, Stranger Things

The idea behind the Real Life Series was broadly to engage largely expat UAE customers which aren’t as familiar with the brand as shoppers in the UK and US. It uses the strapline For Real Families, and the brand has said that the goal is to show that Ikea can provide “relevant solutions to all cultures”.

Ikea managing director of UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, Vinod Jayan, says his team worked closely with Publicis “for months”, and “went through hundreds of items to find the perfect pieces”.

The Real Life Series appears across print ads, point of sale posters and a dedicated website. It will soon be used across social media, in IKE catalogues and at a live event in the Middle East that will see the three scenes recreated physically.

Credits:

Agency: Publicis, Spain

Chief Creative Officer: Eduardo Marques

Creative Director: Juliana Paracencio, Luiz Vicente Simões

Art Director: Diego Fernández-Cid

Copywriter: Guillermo Laureano Ley Núñez

3D Artist and illustrator: Bruno Rodrigo de Miranda

Interior Design: Carla Klumpenaar