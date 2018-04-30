Ikea fabrics find new lives as Savile Row suits

Ikea has partnered with West End tailor William Hunt, who’s ditched the traditional pinstripe in favour of some more garish options, borrowed from the brand’s range of textiles. The outcome is a far cry from the usually sedate style of Savile Row, with suits splashed in stripes, colourful dots and floral patterns – courtesy of Ikea’s Sofia, Rosenrips, Nedja and Kungslilja fabrics.

