Ikea addresses inflation in new print and poster campaign

Created by Ingo The Agency, the straightforward campaign highlights how Al-Futtaim Ikea in the UAE has not changed the prices of its furniture despite rising inflation

By
IKEA_Inflation.PRINT_OK

The campaign arrives as brands across the globe wrestle with how to address inflation, and how much of their rising costs they can pass onto customers.

Tone of voice can be vital during straitened times, as we discussed in a recent interview with Reed Words’ Orlaith Wood, who advised that brands shouldn’t ignore the situation its customers are in: “When it comes down to it, we’re in the business of selling things to people, so we just have to be aware that times are tough. That comes with an extra pressure of, do people really need this and how can we make it useful?”

This new campaign addresses the challenges that people face head on, with a simple design highlighting how a number of Ikea’s products have remained the same price over the past three years, while market prices have risen. Over 80 products in total have not been affected by price rises.

IKEA_Inflation.PRINT_OK
IKEA_Inflation.PRINT_OK

This confident approach is likely to speak to people’s needs during a difficult time but, crucially, is in keeping with Ikea’s style of advertising, another point that Wood says is vital to maintain even if delivering different kinds of messaging to consumers.

“I think a sign of a strong tone of voice is one that can flex for different circumstances and has the nuances built into it that mean you can tell people bad news when you need to, and you know how to do that,” she says. “You can’t just be cheerful and salesy all the time.”

Credits:
Agency: Ingo The Agency
Creative Chairman: Stephan Vogel
Global CCO: Tobias Ahrens
Creative Director: Tomás O’Gorman
Senior Creatives: Nicolás López, Fernando Montero, Kalle Garmark
Junior Art Director: Andrea Lopez-Boado

Latest from CR

More from CR

Matt Williams on making a career change

Previously a footwear designer, Williams made the shift into illustration four years ago and is now working for clients including Nike and Vogue. He talks about the challenges he’s faced and the changes he’d like to see in the industry

Can blockchain make us behave more sustainably?

The initial buzz around NFTs cast a spotlight on the environmental concerns about the energy-intensive process. A new project from Ikea’s research lab Space10 asks whether cleaner ‘next generation’ NFTs can instead drive sustainability

What’s the answer to AI’s big copyright problem?

Artists are furious that their work has been used as fodder for AI tools, and copyright lawsuits are mounting as a result. We discuss AI’s intellectual property woes with Jelly head of artist management Nicki Field and illustrator Christoph Niemann

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

LONDON

MIDWEIGHT CREATIVE

LONDON