Ikea Norway introduces the Trash Collection

Ikea’s latest sustainability push sees the brand repurpose furniture that has been found as trash on the street, to be sold in a new secondhand store

By

To promote the new initiative, Oslo-based ad agency Try has created a striking ad campaign which features a TV spot and posters showing Ikea feature in trash piles across Norway.

The ads highlight the Ikea products within the piles of junk and then label them with where they were found, what work needed doing to bring them back into use, and what the secondhand price is versus the original.

According to the ad agency, over 3 million pieces of furniture are thrown away each year in Norway. The ads are unflinching in where this waste ends up: left on streets, at dumps or on beaches. The scenes are a pretty damning indictment of the waste culture that arguably cheap furniture brands such as Ikea have contributed to.

This campaign forms part of a new sustainability drive by the brand however, and the hope is that the pretty depressing and unglamorous imagery in the ads will prompt consumers to think differently about the Ikea products they own.

“Too much of our furniture end in the trash, and with this campaign we wanted to show how it doesn’t need to,” says Tobias Lien, marketing communications manager at Ikea. “Often, the products are just fine or maybe they just need a few small spare parts. To show how little it takes, we have therefore collected some of them and given them a second chance.”

To help customers see the longer term value of Ikea products, the brand is offering to buy back furniture customers no longer need, plus will provide free spare parts for furniture that needs fixing, which can be ordered online.

“An important part of our responsibility is to launch new services that help our customers throw less,” marketing manager Frode Skage Ullebust. “I must admit that it hurts a little to see our furniture presented in this way, but at the same time I think it has become a very honest and beautiful way to get people to reflect.”

Credits:
Agency: Try
Creatives: Caroline Riis, Eirik Sørensen
Designers: Jeppe Gjesti, Mats Mæland, Magnus Snickars, Dennis Magnus-Andresen, Tommy Lybekk, Marthe Solli
Graphic design: Elise Eik Ismar
Production Company: Aparent
Directors: Kavar Singh, Niels Windfeldt

Latest from CR

More from CR

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

The Annual 2021: Trends and observations

Last year was dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but we also saw a number of other trends and developments emerge in the commercial creative industries. Here, we examine what they might suggest for the future

How Aldi became Britain’s funniest supermarket

Social media sensation #FreeCuthbert is the latest example of how Aldi has used wit to appeal to customers and break through in a very crowded market. We speak to its long-time creative agency McCann UK about how the brand nails its relatable sense of humour

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham