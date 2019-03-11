In Mother’s latest sustainability stunt to mark the opening of the Ikea Greenwich store, a group of local artists including Supermundane and Hattie Newman have created ‘wildhomes’ to help house the area’s bees, birds and bats

Dom by Supermundane

Ikea is no stranger to sustainability. Roughly 60% of its product range is already based on renewable materials, putting it ahead of less environmentally-minded retailers, and it recently committed to only using renewable and recycled materials by 2030.

The brand’s latest outlet in Greenwich is also its most sustainable yet in the UK, according to the retailer. The store, which opened last month, has been built using a number of renewable construction materials, and features green technologies such as solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

Bughattan by Adam Nathaniel Furman

Honey I’m Home by Hattie Newman

To mark its opening, Ikea has teamed up with Mother London and a group of London-based artists to create environmentally friendly homes for the local wildlife. Dotted around neighbouring Sutcliffe Park, the ‘wildhomes’ are made from upcycled Ikea furniture, and provide shelter for all the area’s creatures great and small.

Highlights include a Brazilian-inspired bee village by artist Hattie Newman, which is made out of an old BURVIK side table, and not one but two animal real estate creations from graphic artist Supermundane, one designed for nesting birds such as blue tits and the other for bats.

Pipi by Supermundane

Manstrale House by Beep Studio

The campaign is part of a series of stunts to coincide with the Greenwich store opening. Last month, the good ship Ikea (a giant version of the retailer’s SMÅKRYP bath toy) was used by locals to collect rubbish from the city’s waterways. The rubbish haul is set to be turned into a sculpture, which will go on display in the store.

