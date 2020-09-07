Ikea retells the tale of the tortoise and the hare

Aesop’s fable gets a prequel in Ikea’s sleep-focused new ad campaign, which celebrates the benefits of getting a good night’s kip

Mother created the Tomorrow Starts Tonight campaign, which features a hard-living hare and a sensible tortoise, shown on the eve of their famous race.

Except this time the hare isn’t bragging about his speed, he’s spending the night hanging out with friends and playing video games into the wee hours. Meanwhile, the tortoise is tucked up getting a full night’s sleep.

The ad intends to remind viewers of what we can achieve when we get some proper sleep – in a tidy bedroom bedecked with Ikea goods, rather than on the sofa in a messy front room.

As well as the TV ad, which is directed by Sam Pilling, the campaign will appear across social media, and in a series of posters that further emphasise the benefits of sleep.

Credits:

Agency: Mother

Production company: Pulse

Director: Sam Pilling