Ikea’s ThisAbles campaign focuses on making its furniture more accessible

In an important step for the retailer, some of its best-selling products including the Billy Bookcase and Karlstad Sofa now include optional add-ons that make them easier to use if you have a disability

Ikea Israel has teamed up with two disability charities, Milbat and Access Israel, on its latest initiative, a series of add-ons to make its products more user-friendly for disabled people.

ThisAbles is based on research carried out by the charities and the retailer, which looked at what people with disabilities need in their home environments.

Ikea has developed 12 different hacks for some of its most popular products, such as a ‘glass bumper’ which stops wheelchairs from knocking into the glass on its Billy Bookcase, or a ‘mega switch’ which slides over the base of a Ranarp Lamp, making it easier to turn on and off.

Customers can download and 3D print any of the add-ons from the ThisAbles site, as shown in the campaign’s demo video by McCann Tel Aviv.

