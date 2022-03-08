Children’s book illustrators launch raffle to support the families of Ukraine

Forty-two illustrators have donated artworks and prizes for the #KidLit4Ukraine raffle, with all monies raised going to the Unicef Ukraine Appeal

By
Lydia Monks #KidLit4Ukraine
Children’s illustrator Lydia Monks with the prize she’s donated to #KidLit4Ukraine

The concept behind #KidLit4Ukraine is simple: £3 buys you one virtual raffle ticket, and as with any raffle, the more you donate, the better your chances!

Entries are open until March 11, after which names will be drawn at random, and a prize will be chosen for each winner. Prizes include original art, signed books and prints from illustrators including Axel Scheffler, Alice Lickens, Jim Field, Lydia Monks, and Benji Davies.

#KidLit4Ukraine Benji Davies
Print by Benji Davies
#KidLit4Ukraine Laura Ellen Anderson
Prize donated by Laura Ellen Anderson

All donations will be fed directly into Unicef’s JustGiving Ukraine appeal. To enter the raffle, click here.

The full list of llustrators included in the raffle are:
Al Rodin | Alice Lickens | Amiluu | Anna Terreros- Martin | Axel Scheffler | Ben Newman | Benji Davies | Bryony Clarkson | Charlot Kristensen | Claire Powell | David Litchfield | Dick Vincent | Ed Vere | Ellen Stubbings | Emma Reynolds | Fiona Woodcock | Frann Preston-Gannon | Jarvis | Jim Field | Jodie Howard | Joe Todd-Stanton | John Bond | Jonty Howley | Karl James Mountford | Kate McEwen | Katie Hickey | Laura Ellen Anderson | Lucy Fleming | Lydia Monks | Matt Carr | Matt Hunt | Matt Sewell | Morgan Grice | Penny Neville-Lee | Raahat Kaduji | Rangus | Rex Crowle | Ruth Hammond | Sandra Dieckmann | Stacey Thomas | William Grill

#KidLit4Ukraine Axel Scheffler
Axel Scheffler with his prize
#KidLit4Ukraine William Grill
Linocut by William Grill

#KidLit4Ukraine

Latest from CR

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham