Forty-two illustrators have donated artworks and prizes for the #KidLit4Ukraine raffle, with all monies raised going to the Unicef Ukraine Appeal

Children’s illustrator Lydia Monks with the prize she’s donated to #KidLit4Ukraine

The concept behind #KidLit4Ukraine is simple: £3 buys you one virtual raffle ticket, and as with any raffle, the more you donate, the better your chances!

Entries are open until March 11, after which names will be drawn at random, and a prize will be chosen for each winner. Prizes include original art, signed books and prints from illustrators including Axel Scheffler, Alice Lickens, Jim Field, Lydia Monks, and Benji Davies.

Print by Benji Davies

Prize donated by Laura Ellen Anderson

All donations will be fed directly into Unicef’s JustGiving Ukraine appeal. To enter the raffle, click here.

The full list of llustrators included in the raffle are:

Al Rodin | Alice Lickens | Amiluu | Anna Terreros- Martin | Axel Scheffler | Ben Newman | Benji Davies | Bryony Clarkson | Charlot Kristensen | Claire Powell | David Litchfield | Dick Vincent | Ed Vere | Ellen Stubbings | Emma Reynolds | Fiona Woodcock | Frann Preston-Gannon | Jarvis | Jim Field | Jodie Howard | Joe Todd-Stanton | John Bond | Jonty Howley | Karl James Mountford | Kate McEwen | Katie Hickey | Laura Ellen Anderson | Lucy Fleming | Lydia Monks | Matt Carr | Matt Hunt | Matt Sewell | Morgan Grice | Penny Neville-Lee | Raahat Kaduji | Rangus | Rex Crowle | Ruth Hammond | Sandra Dieckmann | Stacey Thomas | William Grill

Axel Scheffler with his prize

Linocut by William Grill

#KidLit4Ukraine