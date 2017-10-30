Illustrations by Zeloot for restaurant 45 Jermyn St’s second anniversary

By

45 Jermyn St, a restaurant managed by Fortnum & Mason, turns two today, and is celebrating the occasion by adding a joyful burst of colour to its menus. These come by way of illustrations by Dutch artist Zeloot; done in her signature mosaic-esque style. The drawings draw inspiration from Beau Brummell – an icon of Regency Dandyism known for his flamboyant fashion and friendship with King George IV.

Brummell embodied the joie de vivre and glamour that the restaurant aspires to. Fortnum & Mason’s Customer Experience Director Zia Zareen-Slade explains that “45 Jermyn St is about combining the best in old school glamour with a contemporary London – a place that is bold and fun yet refined and elegant.”

Each illustration captures Brummell in a different mood, sometimes ‘smoking bubbles’, at other times catching butterflies. All contain within them the restaurant’s logo mark.

The project was led by agency Otherway, which has worked with Fortnum’s to create the design and branding for the restaurant since its rebrand in 2015.

Credits: Client – 45 Jermyn St,  Agency – Otherway, Illustrator – Zeloot 

