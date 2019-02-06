Illustrator Weitong Mai’s magical forests and dreamy nightscapes
Combining delicate line work and pleasing earthy tones, Weitong Mai’s dreamy illustrations have caught the attention of brands like Moleskin, Fever-Tree and the National Trust. We speak to the London-based illustrator about her work
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Once registered you can read this article and opt to receive our newsletter. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk