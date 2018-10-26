Ronan McKenzie has worked on commissions for Nike, YMC, SHOWstudio and Adidas. Born and raised in London, she took up photography after dropping out of a fashion course at Central Saint Martins, and caught the attention of brands with her intimate portraits of family, friends and models.

McKenzie now has over 30,000 followers on Instagram. She put on her first solo exhibition in 2015 and last year, published Hard Ears – a 300-page zine bringing together work by well-known photographers and upcoming artists. Alongside contemporaries Campbell Addy and Nadine Ijewere, she is one of a group of emerging black British photographers using their talents to challenge a lack of diversity in fashion and visual culture.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk