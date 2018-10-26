I’m Home: an exhibition by black British female photographers

Ronan McKenzie has curated a group exhibition exploring themes of home and family, alongside a programme of supper clubs, workshops and talks

By

Ronan McKenzie has worked on commissions for Nike, YMC, SHOWstudio and Adidas. Born and raised in London, she took up photography after dropping out of a fashion course at Central Saint Martins, and caught the attention of brands with her intimate portraits of family, friends and models.

McKenzie now has over 30,000 followers on Instagram. She put on her first solo exhibition in 2015 and last year, published Hard Ears – a 300-page zine bringing together work by well-known photographers and upcoming artists. Alongside contemporaries Campbell Addy and Nadine Ijewere, she is one of a group of emerging black British photographers using their talents to challenge a lack of diversity in fashion and visual culture.

