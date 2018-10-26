I’m Home: an exhibition by black British female photographers
Ronan McKenzie has curated a group exhibition exploring themes of home and family, alongside a programme of supper clubs, workshops and talks
Ronan McKenzie has worked on commissions for Nike, YMC, SHOWstudio and Adidas. Born and raised in London, she took up photography after dropping out of a fashion course at Central Saint Martins, and caught the attention of brands with her intimate portraits of family, friends and models.
McKenzie now has over 30,000 followers on Instagram. She put on her first solo exhibition in 2015 and last year, published Hard Ears – a 300-page zine bringing together work by well-known photographers and upcoming artists. Alongside contemporaries Campbell Addy and Nadine Ijewere, she is one of a group of emerging black British photographers using their talents to challenge a lack of diversity in fashion and visual culture.
Register to keep reading
We promise it takes less than 2 minutes!
Why register?
Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to.
Sign in
Having problems?
+44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk
Why do I need to register?
Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with anyone, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:
Submit your work
Send us your latest projects, which we will review and consider to be featured on our website or in the print magazine.
Receive our newsletter
Get the latest creative insight and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, in a newsletter curated by the CR editorial team.
Subscribe for more from CR
Subscribe to Creative Review to access all our premium online content, the digital archive which includes over 400 issues of the magazine and much more.