CR and Dropbox investigate the importance of collaboration in making great creative work. We've talked to employers, educators and leaders at three leading design studios to explore how effective collaboration is learned and delivered.

Welcome to our special report on creative collaboration, produced in partnership with Dropbox, whose collaborative workspace, Dropbox Paper, is dedicated to making collaboration easier for creative people around the world. The report investigates the importance of collaboration as a skill for designers, whether it is being effectively taught to students, what skills employers value in this area and what they would like to see from graduates.

We have interviewed five leading academics from universities and educational establishments in the UK on the role that collaboration plays in the education of design students and the way in which those skills are being developed. To discover the relative importance of collaboration for design employers, we conducted a survey among CR’s community, asking employers to rate the skills that they value highest. And finally, we spoke to three leading design studios – Music, Made by Many and Superunion – asking them how they help develop collaboration at work.

