Impossible Foods unveils a tasty series of ads

Created by Wieden + Kennedy, the plant-based food brand’s first national campaign is aimed squarely at the carnivores among us

By

The plant-based food sector has undergone a dramatic transformation over the last few years, with a recent survey by Ipsos Mori and the Vegan Society finding that the number of vegans in the UK had quadrupled between 2014 and 2019 to 600,000.

With increased demand for vegan products, a number of food brands have already been making their mark on the plant-based landscape. Impossible Foods – also known as the creators of the Impossible Burger – has been at the forefront this movement.

The follow up to the company’s original viral Impossible Burger was only sold in roughly 150 grocery stores in the US one year ago. It’s now available in 20,000 stores ranging from Walmart to Amazon Fresh, and was announced as a winner of the Beazley Designs of the Year in 2020.

Now, the company is following up a fruitful 2020 with its first ever national advertising campaign, We Are Meat. Created with Wieden + Kennedy Portland, the series of ads steer clear of targeting the loyal group of vegans and flexitarians who are already engaged with the brand.

Instead, the campaign takes aim at the self-confessed carnivores among us with a series of mouth-wateringly meaty films, building on the insight that the main reason consumers choose the Impossible Burger is because it looks, cooks, and tastes like beef.

The campaign is a clever way of challenging hard-core meat lovers to move past the outdated notion that ‘meat’ comes exclusively from animals – and encouraging them to give the Impossible Burger a try.

