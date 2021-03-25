The In-House Life: Ed Morris, AB InBev

In the latest article in our series exploring how working life differs for creatives at in-house agencies, we hear from Ed Morris, ECD at draftLine Europe, the in-house agency for brewer AB InBev

By

Ed Morris began his advertising career with spells at GGT, HHCL and St Luke’s in London. Indeed, his early promise was spotted by CR when we selected him as one of our Creative Futures in 1996. Morris spent 12 years at Leo Burnett in London, followed by a spell as creative head of McDonald’s Canada for Cossette. After freelance stints at Accenture, Karmarama and The&Partnership, he joined draftLine in September 2019, where he works on brands including Stella Artois, Budweiser, BudLight, Corona, and Leffe.

This interview forms part of a series from the In-House Agency Leaders Club, created by consultancy WDC and ex-CR editor Patrick Burgoyne, which will explore the unique opportunities and complications of working in-house.

IHALC: Tell us about draftLine and how you came to make the switch to an in-house agency.
Ed Morris: draftLine is the in-house agency for AB InBev – they make Corona, Stella Artois, Budweiser, Bud Light and more. We were ten people when I started in 2019, we’re now 50. As well as recruiting creatives from adam&eveDDB, LadBible and Copa90, I’ve helped build the agency and establish draftLine to be as good a partner to my brands as the amazing ad agencies they work with.

Top and above: Save Pub Life is AB InBev’s programme to support pubs in lockdown. More than 1,500 pubs signed up to the scheme, 17,000 gift cards were bought and over £1 million was donated in financial support

Latest from CR

More from CR

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham