A new exhibition celebrates five photographers’ individuality

In Progress showcases new and ongoing projects by photographers including Adama Jalloh, Laia Abril and Widline Cadet, via a series of solo exhibitions

By

While most exhibitions, particularly group shows, hinge on a singular concept found within the work, a new presentation at Bristol’s Royal Photographic Society frees itself of any such constraints.

Running as part of Bristol Photo Festival, In Progress comprises work by five contemporary imagemakers: Adama Jalloh, Laia Abril, Widline Cadet, Alba Zari and Hoda Afshar. Rather than searching for a theme underpinning their portfolios, the show’s backbone is instead the photographers themselves – each an important voice in the photography scene – and the variety among their practices.

Top: Still from Agonistes, 2020 © Hoda Afshar. Above: Love story, 2019 from the series Process © Adama Jalloh. All images courtesy Royal Photographic Society
Nou Fè Pati, Nou Se, Nou Anvi (We Belong, We be, We Long), 2020, from the series Seremoni Disparisyon (Ritual [Dis]Appearance) © Widline Cadet

The idea behind the exhibition, curated by Aaron Schuman, stems from John Szarkowski’s curatorial debut at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1963 – a “group of one-man shows” titled Five Unrelated Photographers: Heyman, Krause, Liebling, White and Winogrand.

Like those at the MoMA show, the five photographers exhibiting as part of In Progress have individual aesthetics and areas of interest. However, what they do seem to share is a practice formed around examining complex issues, both personal and communal.

Seremoni Disparisyon #1 (Ritual [Dis]Appearance #1), 2019 from the series Seremoni Disparisyon (Ritual [Dis]Appearance) © Wildline Cadet
PMS, from the series Menstruation Myths © Laia Abril, courtesy Les Filles du Calvaire

From Cadet’s exploration of identity and portrayals of the immigrant experience to Abril’s ongoing interrogation of issues such as gender-based violence and inequality, there is a strength and depth to each photographer’s work which allows them to stand firmly alone as solo shows.

The exhibition also displays materials pertaining to the process of concepting, researching and making the work, an all-important facet that might occur away from the lens, but on occasion makes itself visible in the final outcome.

My mother’s intervention on our Family Album #1 from the series Occult
© Alba Zari
Mr Eazi, 2019 from the series Process © Adama Jalloh
Tantra from the series Occult © Alba Zari

Èske w Kòmanse Kote Mwen Fini? (Do You Begin Where I End?), 2020 from the series Seremoni Disparisyon (Ritual [Dis]Appearance) © Widline Cadet
In Progress is on at the Royal Photographic Society, Bristol until October 24; bristolphotofestival.org

Latest from CR

More from CR

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

The ups and downs of being a hybrid creative

In today’s complex media landscape, creatives are often expected to work across multiple mediums. CR speaks to those who’ve broadened their practice to understand the benefits and challenges of the multi-disciplinary life

Behind the punchy covers of SZ Magazin

The weekly German newspaper supplement has a track record of publishing abstract and playful images. We talk to Thomas Kartsolis and Birthe Steinbeck from the art direction team about risk, deadlines and the joy of analogue tricks

The unstoppable rise of sneaker culture

A new show at the Design Museum is tracing the journey of the sneaker from sportswear staple to cultural icon. We explore how the marketing strategies of the biggest brands in the game have evolved hand-in-hand with the $80 billion industry

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham