In search of an ending

Should brands be considering what happens at the end of a product’s life as much as its beginning? Designer Joe Macleod thinks so

By

I first met Joe Macleod on a train from Edinburgh to London. I was travelling home from the Design Council’s Design for Planet conference in Dundee. So was he, but whereas my journey would end in a few hours, Macleod was on the first leg of a railway odyssey that would take him, eventually, home to Sweden. Such is the commitment required to attend a conference on sustainability in another country.

At the conference, Macleod had been talking about endings, a subject on which he has written two books and dedicated years of study. Put simply, Macleod’s argument is that in our consumer society, attention is focused on the selling and usage of products and services, with very little paid to what happens when we no longer want or need something. And that’s bad for us, the planet and for business.

If I buy shampoo, I expect the manufacturer to be responsible for it working as advertised and not harming me. But when I’ve finished it, that empty plastic bottle becomes society’s ­problem. As millions of such bottles end up on our beaches, for how much longer can we allow brands to put products into the world without ­taking responsibility for their ­lifespan?

A different set of problems surrounds the end of our relationships with digital products and services. Ending a contract for, say, a pay-TV subscription is often painful for the customer and a PR disaster for the brand, while trying to exit from the clutches of social media platforms can be equally messy and unsatisfying.

Commerce wants us to continuously buy and use new products but overlooks endings in these complex relationships

New laws such as GDPR in digital and the Right to Repair in physical products will play an important role in reducing waste and protecting consumers, but without waiting to be forced into action by legislation, brands can take a lead. By thinking about better endings for their products and services, Macleod argues, brands can avoid business risk, boost customer satisfaction, become more sustainable, and increase sales.

More from CR

NHS National Health Service sign, London, 2019 by TK Kurikawa

Does the NHS need a rebrand?

The blue-and-white ‘lozenge’ is an iconic symbol in the UK and beyond, but is it time for an update, or is the logo still in rude health? Design critic Alice Rawsthorn, St Luke’s ECD Richard Denney, and Nalla Design owner Vicki Young take its pulse

Compression–Cradle–Lucy-McRae

Imagining our future bodies

How will new ways of designing our bodies and our health, including gene editing, affect our future selves? Lucy McRae explores these concepts in her art, presenting radical sci-fi ideas that are rooted in science fact

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham