The indie publishers adapting to the pandemic

Three small book publishers talk about why they started, what impact the pandemic has had on their businesses and how they’ve adapted

By

Book buying has seen a boom during the pandemic, which is of course a good thing. But with physical bookshops remaining closed for at least a little longer and book fairs being cancelled or adopting digital formats, publishing hasn’t escaped unscathed from the pandemic. As with most industries, the hardest hit have been the independents. Working on smaller scales, budgets and resources, indie publishers have spent the the year adjusting how they work or temporarily stopping production completely. 

Independent publishing in the spheres of graphic design, illustration and art is vital for giving audiences access to obscure, unexpected or under-recognised projects. Here we speak to three publishers – Four Corners Books, TXTBooks, and Nieves – who tell us why they wanted to create their own publishing houses, plus discuss the impact the pandemic has had on their business and the ways they’ve had to adapt. 

More from CR

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

The history of the open plan office

From its surprisingly radical roots to its role post-pandemic, Jennifer Kaufmann-Buhler – assistant professor of design history at Purdue University – talks CR through the legacy of the open plan office

Inside the design boom at ad agencies

We talk to Wieden + Kennedy Portland, Droga5 London and Mother Design about bringing together design and advertising work under one roof, and the perception of design work produced at ad agencies

Inside the surreal world of Slowthai

As Slowthai reveals his introspective side with new album Tyron, we speak to frequent collaborators Crowns & Owls about the album art’s attempt to crack the glossy veneer of fame, and why the Northampton-born rapper is still the voice of a generation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham