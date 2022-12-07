InHouse records digital releases from 2021-22

How design can stop prisoners reoffending

We take a look inside InHouse, the social initiative that’s a “different kind of record label” – with the reoffending rate of participants at less than 1%

By

Based on principles of co-creation and founded with the very real spectre of adversity in mind, InHouse records was established in 2017 as a “different kind of record label” that acts as a social initiative with one main goal: to prevent reoffending. It was created by Neil Sartorio and Judah Armani, and came out of Armani’s interest in the use of design in prisons while studying at the Royal College of Art.

Billed as a “rehabilitative record label for change”, InHouse has been operating in and out of UK prisons across the South East of England over the last five years, and saw Armani bring together his background working in both design and music. Initially, the plan hadn’t been to focus on music at all – in fact, it was something he’d wanted to avoid. “I was really aware that the industry is unregulated in the sense that anyone can become a manager, anyone can do this,” says Armani. “Sometimes it can be great, and sometimes it can be toxic  – the last thing I wanted was for the guys to leave an environment of crime and go into a toxic environment that’s in some ways worse.”

Armani held aspirations of using design to “facilitate society to make better choices”, he says. “I was really questioning the rationale of where design can play a role in things like the criminal justice system. It started with the premise of ‘can design contribute to reducing reoffending’?”

Courtesy of InHouse records, 2021/22
All images: Courtesy of InHouse records, 2021/22
Courtesy of InHouse records, 2021/22

Armani initially spent a lot of time visiting prisons to ”understand a little bit about the guys there and the different stakeholders”; offering things like lessons on “creative thinking” for free. He proposed the idea of working with a different group of people  each week to work collaboratively on a project. “In prison, you have a choice if you want to go to work every day, or if you want to go to lessons every day, or if you just want to sit in your cell every day, and education and employment are massively unengaged with,” he explains. 

More from CR

Rachel Flemminger Hudson

Celebrating New Talent

We’ve interviewed 14 people across the fields of photography, design, illustration, creative tech and more to see what they make of the industry today

Design and the cost of living crisis

While Britain grapples with recession and a cost of living crisis, we examine how design and communication can spotlight helpful resources to struggling households and activate political change

Ryu Ika: A flash of reality

Photographer Ryu Ika captures the absurd chaos of everyday life, using her sweaty, bloody, brightly lit images to try to make sense of the world around her

Vincenzo Ragona

Vincenzo Ragona on learning on the job

Vincenzo Ragona began his career in design learning from YouTube videos but – via a degree at Ravensbourne – is now working with clients including Jamie xx and Apple Music. He explains his hopes for a changing industry

Leanne Rule

In praise of silliness

Providing the perfect antidote to our serious times, Leanne Rule’s illustrations and animations have caught the eye of everyone from femcare brand Libresse to the makers of Love Island

Why brand experiences need to hit us in the feels

Experiential is back with a vengeance, but it’s contending with much higher expectations and a lot less patience. Giant Spoon’s Trevor Guthrie and Love’s Russell Ashdown chat to CR about building more memorable and emotional experiences for brands

The many hats of Amber Park

The LA-based artist discusses growing up as a child of immigrants, creative directing for Lil Yachty and Katy Perry during college, and why she’s no longer an NFT hater

Photographing the Black Panthers

New York Times photography editor Jeffrey Henson Scales and ‘unofficial’ Panthers photographer Stephen Shames share the stories behind a pair of new photo books dedicated to the political organisation

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

FF&E SPECIALIST

LONDON

CONTENT WRITER

NORTHAMPTON