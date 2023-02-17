Inside Ikea’s Content Factory

We hear how the brand is bringing more of its creative capabilities in-house, and why content has been part of its DNA since the halcyon days of the Ikea Catalogue

Driven by the philosophy ‘to create a better everyday life for the many people’, Ikea has elevated its brand well beyond home furnishing over the course of its 80-year history. Today, the Swedish flat-pack behemoth is the largest furniture retailer in the world, with over 420 locations spread across more than 50 countries worldwide. Despite its growth, it continues to be well-known for its brilliantly simple designs, affordable pricing, and focus on sustainable living.

The brand has long been a champion for creativity and design-led thinking too. In the UK, it has nurtured a decade-long relationship with ad agency Mother, resulting in an array of hugely successful and often lovably weird campaigns. Meanwhile, its Copenhagen-based design and research lab, Space10, has led speculative and conceptual projects exploring everything from clean energy and ways of visualising climate change, to new methods of producing food and building homes.

H22