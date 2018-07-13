Have you considered getting your in-house creative team to seek out their own external client base for project opportunities?

In some cases, it can work really well, so in this article, I will help you to weigh up the pros and cons to see if it is right for your team.

The majority of in-house creative teams are set up as a cost centre. By this, I mean that they are cost to the business and have to work on all of the design requests the organisation requires. From a money saving perspective this works well, the business gains the creative resources they need, when they need them, for a fraction of the cost of using external agencies or freelancers.

But many of these businesses who set up their own in-house creative teams miss an opportunity to turn that team from a cost to the business to a revenue generating and well respected profit-making division.