Inside the VFX boom

The VFX artists behind Disney’s award-winning film The One and Only Ivan talk about tapping into their secret inner thespian and why VFX is in the midst of a golden period

By

Thirty years ago, visual effects were in their infancy. Blockbuster films including Star Wars and The Terminator had shown what could be achieved with practical effects, but it wasn’t until movies such as The Abyss and Jurassic Park, with its digital dinosaurs, that we really saw what the future might hold. Fast forward to now, and VFX is ubiquitous. Everything from films and TV shows to adverts and games rely on it, and it’s advanced to such a degree that in many cases the effects are almost impossible to distinguish from the ‘real’ thing.

“The industry has grown so much in the last 30 years,” says Nick Davis, VFX supervisor at MPC, and part of the VFX team that brought the titular gorilla to life in Disney film The One and Only Ivan. “It’s unimaginable to compare it to back then, when it was two or three companies that dominated the industry, and nobody else. Now it’s global. It’s huge in Australia, New Zealand, India, Canada, the US, and all across Europe. There’s a huge amount of jobs and it’s growing at such a rapid rate that there’s probably more work than there are people to do the work – so there’s plenty of future scope for people. The more that streaming channels grow, the more demand there is for content, and all of that content seems to have a pretty reasonable amount of VFX needs and demands.”

Readers whose ears have pricked up at the prospect of all these opportunities should bear in mind that, like type design, VFX is an unusual blend of artistic and technical skills. Would-be VFX artists will certainly need a creative streak, says Davis, but they still need to learn the software, and the intricacies of CG, modelling, rigging, texturing, lighting and the other “millions of components” that go into the job.

Stills from The One and Only Ivan. All images courtesy of Disney

More from CR

Making sense of the NFT gold rush

NFTs have been all over the news, spreading a mix of confusion and excitement in equal measure. Here, James Britton, group managing director at Stink Studios, explores what opportunities they might open up for artists and designers

How design is bringing new places to life

The past year has created a new emphasis on our surroundings, leading to an acute awareness of whether areas really serve their communities. We explore how place branding and marketing have been adjusted to reflect this

My breakthrough moment: Simon Buckley

“I wanted to be Ultravox, but sometimes I worry I’ve ended up like Joe Dolce.” Simon Buckley’s photograph of Manchester in the rain became a viral sensation in 2019. He explains what happened next

Confessions of a former Trump designer

As the founder of social impact agency Smakk, Katie Klencheski’s mission feels a million miles away from the Trump Hotels brand that she helped establish in the early noughties. She discusses how the experience taught her the importance of practicing what you preach

Documenting the drag explosion

Armed with her camera, Linda Simpson found herself at the heart of New York’s burgeoning drag scene in the 80s. Her new book gives an insight into the hedonistic heights and melancholic lows that came to define the era

An oral history of the Old Spice ads

First launched in 2010, Wieden + Kennedy Portland’s shirtless one-shot ads for P&G brand Old Spice turned heads and spawned a cascade of spinoffs. We retrace how the ads were made with the creatives as well as The Man himself, Isaiah Mustafa

The golden age of webcomics

Dwindling attention spans and a hunger for immediate punchlines mean webcomics are flourishing – and they have plenty to teach us about what the internet finds funny. We talk to artists Alex Norris, Sarah Andersen and Reza Farazmand to find out more

Are brands the new mansplainers?

Brandsplaining is a new book tackling how women are addressed and represented in marketing. We talk to the authors about the ‘femvertising’ trend and why brands mustn’t rest on their laurels

How I Work: Nadia Lee Cohen

As she releases her first monograph, Nadia Lee Cohen discusses the inspiration behind her surreal images – which draw heavily on cinema and Americana – and the curious characters who frequent her photos

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham