Branding for a life in paradox

When we crave both instant gratification and deeper experiences, how can brands respond? James Ramsden, ECD and John Clark, Planning Director at design agency Coley Porter Bell look at how brands are addressing increasingly conflicting opportunities

“AI is not sentient … it’s just another piece of technology”: Hudson-Powell on creating an identity for Graphcore

Pentagram partners Luke Powell and Jody Hudson-Powell have created an identity system inspired by machine learning for Graphcore – a UK and US-based company that makes processing units for AI applications. The system avoids techy cliches and instead features a dynamic typeface, a shape generator and some colourful illustrations that aim to make AI seem more accessible

