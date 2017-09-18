Prada products are unveiled through moving images of virtual worlds in a clever Instagram and Facebook campaign from retailer MATCHESFASHION.COM

One of six moving images created to showcase Prada products on MATCHESFASHION.COM

Throughout this year, we’ve been showcasing great creative campaigns on Facebook and Instagram – from KFC’s clean-eating burger ad to a charming set of films for La La Land. Our latest pick of Great Work was created to promote the arrival of Prada on MATCHESFASHION.COM and features some great illustration and bespoke content for each platform.

The online retailer teamed up with six illustrators to create six moving images: each one depicts a different virtual world and is filled with photographs of models wearing Prada clothes and accessories.

‘Worlds’ are accessed via a Prada landing page on MATCHESFASHION.COM and are revealed in pairs as new menswear and womenswear products arrive on the site, adding an element of surprise and delight to the shopping experience and allowing customers to discover products in changing ways throughout the season.

The brand also created bespoke campaigns for Facebook and Instagram. Moving images created for Instagram Stories offer a glimpse into the first set of virtual worlds to be unlocked: an underwater landscape showcasing womenswear products and another featuring clouds and doors alongside items from the menswear range. Stories content was designed in portrait format and was launched to raise awareness of the brand and target new customers.

Video content created for Instagram Stories

Video content created for Instagram Stories

Carousel Ads created for Facebook and Instagram were then launched to promote the unlocking of a second set of virtual worlds. Ads are designed to drive customers to the website to order products or add them to their wish list.

Each Carousel Ad leads with a moving image – again showing products against an animated backdrop – while stills showcase further items from the collection.

Teaser video created for Instagram

Teaser video created for Instagram

The campaign is supported by organic content on the retailer’s social channels and shows how a single moving image can be repurposed and adapted to suit a range of social platforms and creative formats.

@prada world two is now live! Shop The Retiring Room at #MATCHESFASHION now ???? #linkinbio #Prada Illustration by @carlindiaz A post shared by MATCHESFASHION.COM Woman (@matchesfashion) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

Great Work is part of Inspire, a year-long partnership between Creative Review, Facebook and Instagram to showcase outstanding creative work across both platforms. Facebook and Instagram’s Creative Hub was launched this year to help the creative communities understand mobile marketing. The online tool allows creatives to experiment with content formats – from Instagram video to Facebook Canvas – and produce mock-ups to share with clients and stakeholders. It also showcases successful campaigns created for mobile. Try out the mock up tool at facebook.com/ads/creativehub and see the inspiration gallery at facebook.com/ads/creativehub/gallery.