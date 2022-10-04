Image by Virinflora via Shutterstock

Anna Johannes on why good design is design for everyone

Interbrand strategist and Paralympian Anna Johannes discusses how disability has to stop being an afterthought in the design process, and why creatives need to spend more time talking to disabled people

By

“I think inclusive design is really just practicality,” says Anna Johannes, newly appointed strategist at Interbrand’s inclusive design team – where she’s been tasked with working with major businesses to embed inclusivity into brand experiences. “Good design is design for everyone, when you’re thinking inclusively. Hopefully in 10 years we won’t have to have an inclusive design practice – everyone’s going to be thinking about this, and making sure that when they’re doing research or product development, [they’re being more] intersectional.”

Johannes, who was born without her left hand and forearm, is well-placed to advise brands and organisations on creating more accessible and inclusive comms and products. Not only does she bring a lifetime of experience as a disabled person, the former Paralympian swimmer spent years working in the world of comms – including time in the Boston Children’s Hospital’s marketing department, and at PR firm Porter Novelli.

But while Johannes loves being able to have these conversations with companies, she’s clear-sighted about the challenges ahead. Inclusivity has become a buzzword for many brands, although the focus is often on race and gender, she says, with people with disabilities often “an afterthought, if thought about at all”. “Inclusivity really just means intersectionality, and making sure that everyone is brought to the metaphorical table we all talk about,” she adds.

More from CR

Ideas for people who hate advertising

Pancho Cassis, the global CCO of ad agency David, is known for campaigns that surprise and subvert expectations. He talks to us about getting the best out of his teams and why he advocates for cautious growth

Why we need more creatives in the C-Suite

Are creatives the missing piece of the executive puzzle? We talk to David Droga about his first year as CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Song and explore why creative leaders should be installed at the top table

Still image of a 2D animation in It's a Brum Ting, showing an angry red bull stood on top of a Birmingham landmark

Why mixed media ads are having a moment

A growing number of campaign films are bringing together different animation studios with contrasting styles. We look at why this approach has found favour recently – and how it can be a great way of showcasing new talent

Inside the VFX talent crisis

The VFX industry has been hit by talent shortages, leaving crews under-resourced and over-stretched. We speak to four facilities – DNEG, Coffee & TV, Framestore and Cheat – about what’s led to the recruitment issues in the UK and what can be done to remedy them

Control game logo by Cory Schmitz

Bringing minimalism and modernism to games brands

Graphic designer Cory Schmitz is a distinctive voice in the games industry, turning his love of corporate logos into work for indie studios, major titles and tech companies. He discusses the ever-more sophisticated brand worlds of games and their makers

Image by Aneta Grzeszykowska showing a hand holding two cut-outs of eyes

How photography became gamified

We talk to the curators of How to Win at Photography, now on show at the Photographers’ Gallery in London, about how imagemaking turned into a numbers game and why artists are using humour to examine it in their work

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

3D MOTION DESIGNER

LONDON