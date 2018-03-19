Introducing our new Ask Anna column

Feel stuck or stressed by your career? Or maybe you feel you’re in the wrong career altogether? Worry no more: Creative Review is here to help, via our new agony aunt, creative director Anna Higgs.

The creative industries are fast-paced, and competitive. While they are often exciting and exhilarating, it’s easy to find yourself working long hours, with little direction, and all-too-often, little pay. Bosses may be distracted and colleagues caught up in their own challenges, so it can feel there is no one to turn to with your problems and questions.

But now there is, via Creative Review’s own creative careers agony aunt, Anna Higgs.

