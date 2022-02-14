Ione Gamble on chronic illness and creativity

The editor of Polyester zine reflects on being diagnosed with a life-changing illness aged 19, and how it’s led her to chart her own path through the creative industries

By

Ione Gamble had barely started her fashion journalism degree when she was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. Following six months of symptoms including weight loss, internal bleeding and fainting at any given moment, she was eventually rushed into hospital. When she came to, she found herself hooked up to a drip of steroids and was given the news by her doctors that she had a life-altering form of inflammatory bowel disease in which your digestive system views itself as a foreign object that it should attack.

“I wasn’t really aware of chronic illness, or that there was this middle ground between acute and terminal illnesses, and struggled to come to terms with the fact that I just wasn’t going to get better,” she tells CR. “I was also diagnosed at 19, a few months after I started university, so at the time was already adjusting to big changes and getting to grasps with living independently – it felt like I had to recalibrate my entire understanding of how to operate in the world.”

Top: Ione Gamble. Above: Gemma Collins on the cover of Polyster zine

Gamble’s university experience was transformed overnight as she found herself having to deal with everything from regular hospital stays to injecting herself with immunosuppressants, all while living with day-to-day symptoms including debilitating fatigue, abdominal pain and, as she describes it, “a general feeling of having no idea what is going on with my bowels”.

“Although it was really scary, it didn’t really prevent me from going about my daily life. I was really intent on keeping up with my workload and not letting anything slip. I probably could of given myself more of a break but at the time being at uni felt like the most important thing I could be doing,” says Gamble. It didn’t dampen her ambitions to work in magazines either. In fact, it was while she was spending up to 20 hours a day in her uni sick bed that she founded Polyester, her intersectional feminist zine inspired by a quote from cult film director John Waters: ‘Have faith in your own bad taste’.

These industries are considered cut-throat for a reason – on the whole they are run by upper class white men who really don’t care about marginalised people

More from CR

Black Dice’s career in visuals

Part band, part art project, over the last 25 years Black Dice’s sounds and images have pushed the possibilities of collage and trampled over the loud, joyful line between serious and playful

Grace Francis on the value of design thinking

Having made their mark at agencies ranging from Grey to Droga5, Grace Francis is about to embark on a new chapter at WongDoody. We speak to them about why good design should feed into advertising as a whole and how to create a work culture that is truly inclusive

Designing for Grief

The messy, unpredictable experience of grief has moved online, but how do we design for such an individual and complex set of emotions?

How to focus in a world of distractions

How can creatives manage their ‘whizzy’ brains, and is our pursuit of concentration doomed to fail? Illustrator and writer Ben Tallon discusses how to avoid the demons of procrastination, and still find time to let the brain percolate

To Instagram or not to Instagram

From battling algorithms to banned accounts, individuals across the creative industries are voicing frustrations with the platform. Is this the beginning of an Instagram exodus? And if so, what’s the alternative?

My Breakthrough Moment: Dean Chalkley

“Photography can be a thing unto itself. It’s more than documentation.” Dean Chalkley discusses how his 2005 portrait of Noel Gallagher marked a personal turning point in terms of culture and photography

Inside The Matrix Resurrections

As the mind-bending world of the Matrix returns to the big screen, we speak to the team behind the latest film’s screen-based graphics about helping reboot the cult classic for a new era

How to create a logo that lasts

Logos today need to successfully work in more places than ever before, and in a multitude of formats and sizes. Here, Sagi Haviv, partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv in New York, breaks down how to make a mark that endures

Trends of the Year 2021

The second year of the pandemic brought about yet more uncertainty, but there was also plenty of innovation, humour and hope. Here we look back at the creative trends over the past 12 months

The Photography Annual 2021 Winners

Welcome to the winners showcase for this year’s Creative Review Photography Annual, where we celebrate the world of photography in all its forms – personal work, advertising, editorial, student/grad work and more. Shown here are our winners and honourable mentions for this year, selected by an expert panel of judges

Building the visual world of Adele

Following the release of Adele’s latest album, creative director and long-time collaborator Phil Lee discusses what it’s like to help create a brand for one of the world’s biggest artists

An Oral History of John Lewis’ The Long Wait

It was the Christmas ad that launched a thousand Christmas ads, and established John Lewis’s festive branding tropes for a decade to come. Director Dougal Wilson and adam&eveDDB co-founder Ben Priest remember how The Long Wait was made

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham