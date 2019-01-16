Is creativity in crisis?

A recent report on the future of creativity reveals that consumers think brands lack originality and that 65% think that all brands look alike

Our recent survey of 2,000 changemakers, conducted in collaboration with Opinium Research, revealed that the most influential consumers are getting tired of seeing repetitive and predictable campaigns that lack genuine creativity and originality.

Why are brands thinking so short term? Why do so many campaigns feel the same? Why is there a perceived lack of individuality and creativity? And most importantly, how can brands break through this perception?

Drawing on the full body of insights, we identified some of the key pitfalls currently stunting creativity and started thinking about ways to work beyond them.