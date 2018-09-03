Is LCC’s new VR MA a sign that the tech has reached a tipping point?

As London College of Communication launches one of the first virtual reality MAs in Europe, we ask if the industry’s ready for an influx of VR-literate creatives

For those wanting to study virtual reality, options are few and far between. While more established disciplines like graphic design and animation are taught at schools around the world, there’s still only a handful of VR degree courses open to students. However it’s also clear that virtual reality is developing at a pace, with more and more brands looking to create immersive experiences, and the technology increasingly incorporated into gaming and filmmaking. So with demand on the rise, does the creative industry have the skills it needs to keep up?

“The industry is waiting for these people,” says London College of Communications Dean of Screen Larra Anderson, who has overseen the launch of the university’s first virtual reality MA this year. “We’ve been told repeatedly that they want to hire them. The excitement is that you’d have people that truly understand working in that environment, and are able to jump in with both feet and have ideas that aren’t just applying filmmaking to a VR environment, but would be a 360 VR idea.”

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk