Is the metaverse really the latest creative frontier?

With the metaverse emerging as the latest creative industry buzzword, Nick Pringle, SVP executive creative director at R/GA London, examines the opportunities it offers for brands

By

The Metaverse. Spent much time there recently? If the answer is ‘the Meta-what?’ – read on. The Metaverse is a collection of virtual worlds you explore via an avatar, or simply put: a 3D internet. It’s not a thing of the future; it’s living, breathing, and growing around us right now.

Household names like Roblox and Fornite are most established. However, there are many exciting, currently less mainstream, Metaverses to know: Decentraland, Upland, Sandbox, and soon-to-launch Victory VR. We’re seeing an explosion in creation only equal to the dotcom boom. Many of these mini-Metaverses will no doubt become what Ask Jeeves is to Google but a few will become … Googlish. Seriously – now Zuck has announced that Facebook will become a ‘Metaverse company’, the fight is on. Be under no illusion, a paradigm shift is lurking in the corner, one that will see the entire world move from scrolling to strolling the internet.

The Metaverse acceleration has been supercharged by blockchain technology, NFTs and crypto. These once outsider techs are today being backed by real cash from real world corporations; Sony invested $200million of the $1 billion Epic Games has raised to build out the Metaverse beyond Fortnite. Boson paid $700k for a plot of virtual real estate in Decentraland and is building a shopping mall. Facebook is pouring its piggybank into their Horizon VR game.

More from CR

How to commission great photography

From nailing the brief to making space for the magic to happen, CR spoke with photographer Shamil Tanna, IBM photo director Emily Keegin and East Photographic agent Kane Giblin to find out what it takes to commission great images

Tom Hingston on designing for arts venues

As Hingston Studio’s type-led identities for the Serpentine and the V&A greet the general public, the designer talks to us about the importance of creating designs that give institutions flexibility in these times

My Career Journey: Calmatic

The LA-based director behind music videos for Pharrell, Lizzo and Lil Nas X reflects on his journey from afterschool computer club to Grammy-winning director

My Career Journey: Polly Nor

Polly Nor creates striking, satirical drawings of women and their demons. We speak to the illustrator about her up-and-down career journey, the perils of imposter syndrome, and using art as an emotional release

The changing face of travel

The pandemic has been the catalyst for all of us to reassess our relationship with travel. As the world slowly begins to reopen, we speak to the travel brands that are shaping what our holidays of the future might look like

Jump on 25 years of making motion graphics

Jump is responsible for the titles of some of the UK’s biggest TV entertainment and sports programmes. Here two of its co-founders look back on a turbulent 25 years in the industry, and what it takes to make a successful creative business

Sport and Creativity

In this report, we look at the way that creative thinking is influencing sport, including in advertising, TV, branding, design, photography, illustration and more

The role of the sketchbook in creative work

Despite the dominance of digital, the humble sketchbook is still a vital tool in making creative work. Here, we speak to three creatives about how working in a sketchbook is an important part of their process and also their favourite books to work in

The colourful world of Autumn de Wilde

The photographer and director has injected striking palettes into fashion photos, celebrity portraits, vibrant ads and her feature-length debut, Emma. She talks to us about navigating these different arenas and building worlds through music and colour

Why it pays for brands to go local

In an age of turbulence, brands are seeing the benefits of a localised approach over a global one. Here, Ben Sillence, strategy director at Lewis Moberly, explores what this may mean for designers and creatives

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham