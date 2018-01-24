Isamaya Ffrench and Filip Custic create surreal visuals for Camper

Camper is well known for its unusual and playful photography. It was named Brand of the Year in our 2016 Photography Annual for its outstanding use of images and Global Creative Director Romaine Kremer has recruited a stellar list of creatives – from makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench to photographer Daniel Sannwald – to produce some striking campaigns. Recent ads have featured renaissance references and models made up to resemble oil paintings as well as colourful sets filled with pinatas and PVC.

