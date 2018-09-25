Jay Cover has created a charming set of illustrated stamps for the Isle of Man Post Office, which spotlight traditional – and unusually named – Manx customs such as Hop tu Naa and Hunt the Wren

For an island of just 80,000 people, stamps are surprisingly big business on the Isle of Man. The island’s post office has been putting out a steady stream of imaginative stamp designs over the past few years, including one series celebrating the work of prog rock artist Roger Dean, and another marking the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The post office has gone for a slightly more traditional approach with its latest stamp series, which showcases the Isle of Man’s folk customs and links with the traditions of its Celtic and Norse neighbours.

