ITN unveils a dynamic new visual identity

The production company has replaced its longstanding static logo from the 1970s with a new animated mark that responds to its environment

Founded in 1955, ITN has built a reputation within the UK media landscape for producing news programmes, current affairs series and digital services across the ITV network, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

The business and its output has expanded significantly since the 1950s. Today, it is made up of seven divisions, including newsrooms, news production, business, education, productions, post-production, and sport.

The existing ITN logo, with its linked letter forms, had been in place since the 1970s aside from a few minor changes, making it one of the longest-standing logos in UK broadcasting.

The production company’s decision to rebrand for the first time in decades is intended to signal its evolution from a legacy British news organisation to a global player in news, factual, sports, education, and branded content.

The new visual identity and brand strategy was headed up by agency partners Rudd Studio and Undivided. It replaces ITN’s existing static logo with a new animated mark which responds to its environment.

“We decided to build the new logo around the original, simple ITN letterforms to signal a continued dedication to accuracy and impartiality. But this time we set free the rigid, angular line around the letters so that it can move and respond to stimulus like a living cell,” explains Rudd Studio founder, Matthew Rudd.

Accompanying ITN’s more dynamic identity is a redefined purpose and new strapline, Truth to Life. “As a positioning, it shows how seriously they take their role as a truth-teller,” says Stefan Terry, strategy director at Undivided.

“It sets them apart as a brand that can create magnetic, factual content for all kinds of audiences – from Channel 4 current affairs viewers to true crime lovers on Amazon Prime.”

