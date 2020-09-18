It’s architecture … but for dogs

Japan House London’s latest exhibition is a showcase of doggie-friendly architecture, featuring kennels and beds created by some of the biggest names in design

The Architecture For Dogs initiative has been running for some time now, originally set up by Muji creative director Kenya Hara. It was launched eight years ago as an open-source set of designs, created by various architects and designers but available for anyone to download and make.

Now, the 16 designs are coming to London for the first time, as part of an exhibition hosted by Japan House London – where Hara is also chief creative director.

Humans and dogs alike will be able to check out kennels created by studios including the appropriately named Atelier Bow-Wow, and architects such as MVRDV and Sou Fujimoto. Many of the kennels are designed with specific breeds in mind, for example Konstantin Grcic’s doggie dressing table, which includes a mirror for vain poodles to admire themselves in.

Top image: Beagle House Interactive Dog House by MVRDV; Above: D-Tunnel by Kenya Hara

Cocoon by FGMF

Wanmock by Torafu Architects

Some of the exhibits will be open for the pooches to interact with, including a number of designs that are still under consideration – with the exhibition providing a good opportunity for some paws-on research into how successful they are.

Exhibition-goers that take a shine to the designs will be able to download the blueprints and recreate them at home – which is the closest many of us are going to get to owning a starchitect design.

Paramount by Konstantin Grcic, all photos by Hiroshi Yoda

Architecture for Dogs is open from September 19 to January 10; japanhouselondon.uk