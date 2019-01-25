It’s kids vs. veggies in this fun new spot from ITV and Veg Power

Created by adam&eveDDB, the new ad aims to get kids eating healthily but without getting all po-faced about it. Instead, we see kids go to war with vegetables, in order to ‘eat them to defeat them’

As most parents will tell you, getting kids to eat their greens is often a battle. Refreshingly, this new ad from Veg Power (an alliance of major food campaigning groups which aims to make it easier for people to choose vegetables) doesn’t shy away from this fact but embraces it head on, pitching kids in a war against vegetables that are trying to take over the world.

Directed by Ninian Doff, the spot is entertainingly silly, as crazed carrots and scary sweetcorn come to life as evil animated characters.