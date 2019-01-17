ITV ads show it’s more than just I’m A Celeb

Uncommon Creative Studio has unveiled cinematic ads for ITV, which play on ideas of archetypal characters to remind viewers that the channel can do drama too

The ads explore classic TV tropes using characters from ITV shows. Detective Inspector Thursday from Endeavour explores The Patriarch – “the grey hair, the one who’s seen things, done things” – while DCI Vera Stanhope takes on The Guvnor, challenging some female stereotypes along the way.

James Marsh, whose also known for The Theory of Everything, directed the ads, working alongside DOP Benoit Delhomme to lend them a big screen feel. A soundtrack by Max Richter – whose On the nature of daylight features in The Patriarch – helps up the ante even further.

The ads are part of ITV’s new More Than TV brand positioning, and are the first major piece of work by Uncommon for the channel.