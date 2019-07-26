ITV brings in the students for its latest idents

The broadcaster’s most recent set of ITV Creates idents are designed by students and graduates, and feature sculptural interpretations of the channel’s logo

The short films are part of an ongoing programme, which sees a new ident revealed every week this year – each a partnership with a different designer. ITV has already shown pieces created by sculptor Patricia Volk and filmmaker Ravi Deepres, but these latest editions are the first films created by up-and-coming artists and designers.

Emily Downing and Olivia Weston, a creative team currently on placement at Saatchi & Saatchi, covered hands with henna for their ident, which took 16 hours to create and is the first to be shown on TV.

Top image by Brandon Saunders, above by Erin Taylor

By Ash Kayser

By Bournemouth Uni group

By Emily Downing and Olivia Weston

They’re followed by an electricity-inspired film by Newcastle University art student Brandon Saunders, a charcoal piece by fine art students from Arts University Bournemouth, and a take on the ITV logo, made up of small cubes, by graphic art student Ash Kayser, who’s studying at the University of West England. Lastly, Manchester Metropolitan University’s Erin Taylor will draw on her interest in psychogeographic experimentation to create an ident that plays with magnetism.

itv.com/itvcreates