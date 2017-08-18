ITV celebrates the craft of Coronation Street in new ad

ITV is paying homage to the UK’s longest-running TV drama, Coronation Street, in a new ad which recreates iconic scenes from its 57-year history and takes us behind-the-scenes of how they would have been filmed

Launching today, the new film from ITV Creative depicts dramatic moments from the show’s history as if the audience were there when they were actually being filmed. To keep things authentic, the scenes feature cameras and equipment sourced for each time period.

The iconic moments were recreated in part on the Coronation Street set as well as at Shepperton Studios, where Life of Mars and Endeavour art director Matt Gant dressed the sets to be as close to what the originals would have looked like as possible. Costumes were created by Michelle May using archive photography and references from the soap’s archivist Helen Nugent.

Actors were cast as classic character lookalikes, rehearsing the scenes so that they synced perfectly to the actors who created the original scenes in the soap.

“Coronation Street has a unique place in British popular culture,” says ITV Creative ECD Tony Pipes. “Everyone has a favourite scene, a memorable moment and the chance to recreate some of these was a beautiful adventure.”

Credits:

Agency: ITV Creative

Executive Creative Director: Tony Pipes

Director: Caswell Coggins