Itâ€™s a battle for the eyeballs in ITVâ€™s Drama vs Reality campaign

Reality TV celebs take on drama stars in a new ITV campaign from Uncommon, which sees the two worlds go head to head in a fight for viewersâ€™ attention

ITV has released a series of varying ads as part of the campaign that aims to emphasise the channel’s strongest assets: reality TV and drama. In acknowledgement that these two genres are not always natural bedfellows, the ads show them in battle.

A set of animated digital outdoor ads are the latest addition to the series, featuring famous faces recreated as pixelated, Street Fighter-style characters.

Each celeb has their own special move, with Love Island’s Kem Cetinay hurling a flaming dumbbell and BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins whipping out what looks like a medieval morning star. Eagle-eyed passers-by might recognise the Love Island villa as the backdrop. The motion graphics were created by South Africa-based illustrators Rave Growl.

The digital posters follow on from a series of films released by ITV as part of the campaign, which also pit reality and drama stars against one another.

In one film Watkins plots to poison Ketinay, and in another Katherine Kelly reveals that she has TOWIE’s Pete Wicks bound and gagged in a cupboard.

The films, which are beautifully crafted, are directed by Tom Hooper, and come with an impressive list of credits. The whole campaign is a knowing nod to ITV’s mix of programming, and while some viewers less familiar with reality TV might miss the punchline, the gist of the joke carries through.

uncommon.london