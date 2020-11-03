ITV: Becoming more than TV

With campaigns such as Britain Get Talking and More Than TV, ITV has redefined its purpose in an ultra-competitive market. We talk to chief marketing officer Rufus Radcliffe about what we need from our public service broadcasters in the modern world

By

Standing as proof that old dogs can – and should – learn new tricks, in recent years ITV has been redefining itself in a way that might be surprising to those who associate it mainly with the likes of Coronation Street or Loose Women. In addition, the 65-year-old channel has also been signalling what we should expect our public service broadcasters to offer us, at a time when they are arguably most under threat.

The evolution of the ITV brand began in 2018, when Carolyn McCall joined the organisation as chief executive and prompted a re-examination of its purpose. “It felt like obviously we were going to go through a review of our strategy, but within that we wanted to go through a review of our brand strategy and our positioning and what ITV stood for,” explains Rufus Radcliffe, chief marketing officer and director of direct to consumer.

To help do this, Radcliffe and his team approached Uncommon Creative Agency, which had launched just six months earlier following the departure of founders Nils Leonard, Natalie Graeme and Lucy Jameson from Grey London the year before. ITV went on to become one of the agency’s founding clients. “We had informal conversations back then, and originally it was a brand strategy piece of work but in a good way there’s been mission creep,” says Radcliffe, “and we’re doing a lot more stuff. Not only from a brand strategy point of view but from a creative point of view as well.”

ITV
Top: Still from a More Than TV ad starring legendary broadcaster Trevor McDonald; Above: The Britain Get Talking campaign in 2019 interrupted the final of hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent to ask people to think about mental health

In Case You Missed It

Inside the surreal world of Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai’s dream-like vision has produced unforgettable imagery for artists including Childish Gambino and FKA twigs. Here, the filmmaker discusses the joys of collaboration, exploring the realm of television with the series Atlanta, and why This is America is an anomaly in music videos

Has game advertising gone soft?

With new Sony and Microsoft ad campaigns out, CR explores whether game advertising has lost its edge, and what the future holds for console makers operating in a more complicated market than ever before

Behind the scenes at Spitting Image

Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is back after a 24-year hiatus, and features everyone from President Trump’s tweeting anus to a James Corden-Cats hybrid. Here, we speak to the creatives behind the programme’s unique brand of public service satire

How I Work: Animator Will Child

Director, animator and claymation artist Will Child has transformed football managers, hip hop stars and pop culture figures into irreverent plasticine models. He talks to us about his “janky” animations

My Breakthrough Moment: Kevin Cummins

Having shot some of the biggest bands in the world and worked as the NME’s chief photographer for a decade, Kevin Cummins reflects on why his 2009 book Manchester: Looking For The Light Through The Pouring Rain marked a distinct turning point in his career

Designing TV titles for the streaming age

As TV and streaming services fight for viewers in an ever-more competitive landscape, design matters. Here, we look at the role of opening sequences in the era of the ‘skip intro’ button, and examine their role in hooking in viewers

Leopold from I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating by Alec Soth

Alec Soth’s venture into the great indoors

As his photo series I Know How Furiously Your Heart is Beating goes on show at Foam in Amsterdam, Alec Soth discusses the intimacy of photographing people at home and how the project has taken on a new metaphorical meaning in these times

The great logo debate

We’ve recently seen the launch of two major event logos – for the LA 2028 Olympics and the Osaka Expo 2025. The identities have received both jeers and cheers – here we examine why logos evoke such heated debate, and what it says about our relationship with design

My Breakthrough Moment: Flo Ngala

Fresh from her BTS shots of internet-breaking music video WAP, Flo Ngala discusses how an early commission to photograph Cardi B helped her earn her stripes as the artist’s go-to photographer for everything from the Met Gala to her daughter’s first birthday party

Jobs powered by Design Week

View more

JUNIOR GRAPHIC DESIGNER

Milton Keynes

GRAPHIC DESIGNER

London

GRADUATE DESIGNER

Horsham