ITV to launch new idents each week in 2019

A new project, ITV Creates, will see the channel broadcast idents by 52 artists over the course of 2019

ITV’s in house agency ITV Creative teamed up with Charlie Levine – a curator and former Arts Manager at Camden Council – to find and commission UK-based artists for ITV Creates.

A new ident will be revealed each week in 2019 along with a film showing how it was made. Sculptor Patricia Volk, Turner Prize nominee Mark Titchner and photographer and filmmaker Ravi Deepres are among the first artists to have their work featured and each person has reinterpreted ITV’s logo using physical materials.

ITV has also announced plans to dedicate a whole month to showcasing idents created by students, and will work with art schools around the UK to find and commission emerging talent.

Register to keep reading We promise it takes less than 2 minutes! Why register? Let us get to know you better. Once registered, you can read a limited number of articles free, submit your work to us, and receive our daily newsletter if you choose to. Register now Sign in Email Password Keep me logged in Forgot your password? Having problems? +44 (0)2072923703 or customerservices@creativereview.co.uk