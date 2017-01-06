Jake Chapman directs music video for Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Artist Jake Chapman has created a music video for Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ new track, Wild Flowers. We talk to him about how the promo was made.

By
Jake Chapman Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Jake Chapman’s promo for Wild Flowers – the new single from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ forthcoming album Modern Ruin – is, perhaps unsurprisingly, not your typical music video.

“I imagined it would be quite nice to do something without him in it,” Chapman explains. “I quite liked the idea of just making a schematic set of pictures that were associated with the words [of the song]. Some of the images are quite banal stock images that you’d use for really low-fi things…. As well as using quite uninteresting, generic stock footage, we also realised that we had a backlog of our own stock footage that we could use.

“I thought it would be quite interesting to make a video that seemed kind of inappropriate,” he continues. “Because the song is quite tender in a sense. I just thought it would be interesting to do something that was almost slightly disparate, rather than trying to eke out the nuances of the narrative. I thought why don’t we approach it like someone who was autistic making a video.”

Jake Chapman Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Jake Chapman Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Jake Chapman Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Chapman has previously directed videos for the likes of Spiritualised and PJ Harvey, and a recurring theme in his approach is this avoidance of narrative. “I once did a test video for Rhys Ifans’ band, and instead of doing a video of the band, we did a video in the band, which was just a series of linked colonoscopy footage,” he says.

“We did a video for Spiritualised, for You Lie You Cheat [shown below], which was essentially chucking a load of cameras out of a tower block,” he continues. “I’m interested in a structural approach to making films, rather than a narrative approach.”

While Chapman is best known for his painting and sculptural works created with his brother Dinos, he says that the duo see the music videos as part of their wider body of artistic work. “I see it as one seamlessly endless sequence of stuff,” he says, “which is intimately connected. I think it’s very difficult to see a separation between one activity and another … because it’s shown in a gallery [doesn’t necessarily] make it any better.

“Is this a work of art? Well, it’s made by an artist, so I guess it’s a work of art. If you get a plumber in to do some plumbing, it’s plumbing, isn’t it?”

Modern Ruin by Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes is released on January 20. The deluxe version features a book, including a short story by Jake Chapman, and an artwork by Carter. More info is at internationaldeathcult.com

You may also like

More from CR

Premier_League_Rebrands_DesignStudio_01

DesignStudio rebrands Premier League

The Premier League has launched a new visual identity for the 2016/17 season, with an updated lion icon designed to communicate a new side to the world’s most popular football league

petshopboys7

Record sleeves of the year #11: Pet Shop Boys, Super

The cover for Pet Shop Boys album Super stands out for its simplicity. There is no band name or photography, just the name of the album in a fluorescent circle, suggesting a record that is upbeat and full of energy. The cover was designed by Farrow, whose creative director Mark Farrow met the band while working […]

North_Coop_000_Logo-CRsite

The Co-op returns to its clover-leaf logo from 1968

At its AGM today the Co-op unveiled a new logo – and it’s one that will already be familiar to millions across the UK. Forgoing designing a completely new identity, studio North have reunited the company with its classic logotype of the 1960s.

Jobs

View more
shard_115x115

Designer

Shard Media Group

Make the most of CR