James Bond has a rare bad day in Heineken’s blockbuster new ad

Daniel Craig reprises his James Bond role in a Heineken advert that shows him as a little less than his usual polished self

Miles Jay directed the Daniel Craig versus James Bond spot, which follows the actor as he takes a break from the tux.

It starts out promisingly enough – set in a beautiful European location that’s all blue skies and historic architecture – but it’s not long before Craig becomes embroiled in the action.

The ad has all the production value of a typical Bond film, but it shows a side of Craig we’re not used to seeing on the big screen – losing his passport, stopping to catch his breath, and bumping into people. The twist comes at the end when instead of his usual martini, Craig orders, of course, an icy Heineken.

It’s a relief to see a brand poking some fun at the Bond story, particularly when the usual campaigns around the film are so deadly serious.

The spot has a filmic quality to it as well that begs the question – are we finally seeing the return of the blockbuster TV ad?

Credits:

Agency: Publicis

Production company: Smuggler

Director: Miles Jay