James Lavelle on Mo’ Wax, UNKLE and the importance of design

As UNKLE’s new album The Road: Part I is released, Eliza Williams talks to James Lavelle about the band’s design history, and that of his seminal 90s record label, Mo’ Wax, plus explores the singular place he holds in British musical history

By

Why am I being asked to register with CR?

Every month, hundreds of thousands of people visit us here on our website. The more we know about our visitors, the better and more relevant content we can provide for them. And, yes, knowing our audience better helps us find commercial partners too. We just ask you to provide a few details about yourself and what you do. Don't worry, we won't share your information with other parties, unless you give us permission to do so. In return you can:

Submit your work

Send us your latest projects and the best will appear in the Work section of the CR website

Access our full archive

This site contains over 10 years’ of CR content, including magazine articles. Register to gain full access to everything.

Receive our newsletter

Our daily update of the biggest stories in creativity, as curated by the CR team, delivered direct to your inbox

More from CR

Hippeas and the power of branding

Chickpea snack brand Hippeas is stocked in more than 20,000 stores and has plans to become a global lifestyle brand. Founder Livio Bisterzo and JKR design director Stephen McDavid explain how a strong identity and a focus on giving back have been crucial to the brand’s success

Mr Benn

David McKee on Mr Benn and the magic of stories

Mr Benn, the much-loved children’s character, is 50 years old. In celebration, the Illustration Cupboard in London is showing an exhibition of drawings, paintings and acetates from the TV animation. We talk to his creator, David McKee

Jobs

View more
IIASA_115x115

Graphic Designer

International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis
Centaur_115x115

Integrated Designer

Centaur Media

Make the most of CR