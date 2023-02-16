Jamie Edler on finding himself through illustration

The illustrator speaks to CR about how his style has evolved over the years and about making a statement in his own way through his work

For Jamie Edler illustration has always felt like the most natural and consistent medium. With a mixture of personal and commercial, he feels he’s got the balance just right as it allows him to “create things that I would have loved to see growing up and share that with other people”.



Over the years his work has developed in style and technique partly due to Edler growing in confidence over what subjects and topics he wants to examine. “I was always conscious of being boxed in and pigeonholed by the industry within my work and shaking this off has allowed me to really enjoy my subject matter and feel confident in portraying it,” he says.